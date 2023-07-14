China c.bank will use tools including RRR to weather economic challenges

China's central bank will use policy tools, such as the reserve requirement ratio and medium-term lending facility, to weather the challenges facing by the world's second-largest economy, Zou Lan, head of the monetary policy department at the bank, said on Friday.

The central bank will keep credit growth appropriate and guide banks to increase lending to small firms and private firms, said Zou.

