BSF arrests Pak national for inadvertently crossing India-Pak border in Punjab's Amritsar

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Friday arrested a Pakistani national who crossed the international border and entered the Indian territory inadvertently near Kamirpura village in Punjab's Amritsar (Rural) district, an official release said.

ANI | Updated: 15-07-2023 09:19 IST | Created: 15-07-2023 09:19 IST
BSF troops arrest Pakistani national in Amritsar (Image/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Border Security Force (BSF) on Friday arrested a Pakistani national who crossed the international border and entered the Indian territory inadvertently near Kamirpura village in Punjab's Amritsar (Rural) district, an official release said. "On July 14, 2023, forward deployed BSF troops apprehended 1 Pakistan national ahead of the border fence, while he crossed the International Border and entered into Indian territory, in the area falling near the village - Kamirpura under Amritsar district," stated the BSF Punjab Frontier in an official release.

He was handed over to the Pak Rangers in the Gurdaspur Sector. During questioning, it came to notice that the apprehended Pakistani national had crossed over to Indian territory inadvertently. Nothing objectionable was recovered from him, added the BSF.

Following this, the Border Security Force approached Pakistan Rangers and lodged a protest on the matter. On April 14, at about 7:00 pm the apprehended Pakistan national, being an inadvertent border crosser, was handed over to Pakistan Rangers on humanitarian grounds.

BSF always takes a humane approach, while dealing with inadvertent border crossers. Earlier in June, the Border Security Force (BSF) arrested one Pakistani national while he was illegally crossing the India-Pakistan international border in Punjab's Ferozpur district.

According to the Public Relations Officer (PRO) Punjab Frontier, the Pakistani national was caught by the BSF troops while he was crossing the international border and entering the Indian territory, near the Hazara Singh Wala village in the Ferozepur district. During the investigation, it was revealed that the arrested Pak national had crossed over to Indian territory unintentionally."The Pak national had crossed the border inadvertently. Nothing objectionable has been recovered from him," said the PRO.

Subsequently, the BSF approached the Pakistan Rangers and lodged a protest on the matter. Thereafter, on June 27 2023 at about 5:10 pm, the arrested Pakistani national, being an inadvertent border crosser, was handed over to Pakistan Rangers on humanitarian grounds, stated the Punjab Frontier PRO.

Additionally, the PRO made a statement that the BSF always takes a humane approach while dealing with inadvertent border crossers. (ANI)

