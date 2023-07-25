Left Menu

JSPL gets certification from Great Place to Work

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-07-2023 16:58 IST | Created: 25-07-2023 16:34 IST
JSPL gets certification from Great Place to Work
Jindal Steel and Power Limited Image Credit: ANI
Private steel player Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL) has received a certification from the global body Great Place To Work.

The body provides certification to corporate houses and other organisations based on various methodologies to assess workers' overall well-being, including physical and mental health, and work culture.

In a statement, JSPL said it has received a certification from Great Place To Work for exceptional workplace culture.

JSPL Chairman Naveen Jindal said, ''Our extraordinary growth journey has been made possible by the remarkable drive and dedication of our people. I firmly believe that by putting people at the heart of our long-term vision for our company and creating a dream workplace for all, we will not only take our business to new heights but will also play our part in building a brighter future for our country''.

JSPL is an industrial powerhouse with a dominant presence in the steel, power, mining and infrastructure sectors.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

