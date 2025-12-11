Left Menu

Jindal Steel Expands Heat Treatment Capacity to Lead the Nation

Jindal Steel has increased its heat treatment capacity to 60,000 tonnes per month, becoming India’s largest heat treatment facility. This expansion supports various sectors and aligns with the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative by enabling the production of high-end steel products previously imported into the country.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-12-2025 19:17 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 19:17 IST
Jindal Steel Expands Heat Treatment Capacity to Lead the Nation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Jindal Steel announced on Thursday the expansion of its heat treatment capacity, reaching 60,000 tonnes monthly, positioning the company as India's largest player in this field. Heat treatment enhances steel properties like hardness and strength.

The expansion addresses demand in crucial industries such as infrastructure, engineering, and heavy machinery. Jindal Steel's facility now processes plates of varying thicknesses and widths, with technological advancements supporting the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative by reducing imports.

Headquartered in Angul and Raigarh, Jindal Steel plans to expand its overall capacity from 12.6 million tonnes to 15.6 million tonnes by 2026, underscoring its ongoing growth and contribution to national industrial needs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

 Russia
2
Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

 United States
3
India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

 Global
4
Patrick Willis Gears Up for the Super Bowl's Bay Area Comeback

Patrick Willis Gears Up for the Super Bowl's Bay Area Comeback

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can help combat trillions in global money laundering losses

AI and big data boost crisis response efficiency, yet adoption remains uneven worldwide

AI models struggling to keep pace with exploding medical data volumes

Systemic barriers blocking technology adoption in primary sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025