Jindal Steel Expands Heat Treatment Capacity to Lead the Nation
Jindal Steel has increased its heat treatment capacity to 60,000 tonnes per month, becoming India’s largest heat treatment facility. This expansion supports various sectors and aligns with the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative by enabling the production of high-end steel products previously imported into the country.
Jindal Steel announced on Thursday the expansion of its heat treatment capacity, reaching 60,000 tonnes monthly, positioning the company as India's largest player in this field. Heat treatment enhances steel properties like hardness and strength.
The expansion addresses demand in crucial industries such as infrastructure, engineering, and heavy machinery. Jindal Steel's facility now processes plates of varying thicknesses and widths, with technological advancements supporting the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative by reducing imports.
Headquartered in Angul and Raigarh, Jindal Steel plans to expand its overall capacity from 12.6 million tonnes to 15.6 million tonnes by 2026, underscoring its ongoing growth and contribution to national industrial needs.
(With inputs from agencies.)
