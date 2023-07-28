Left Menu

Egyptian leader urges Russia to revive Black Sea grain deal

Reuters | Updated: 28-07-2023 15:04 IST | Created: 28-07-2023 14:58 IST
Abdel Fattah al-Sisi Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi urged Russia on Friday to revive the Black Sea grain deal, in which it had allowed Ukraine to export grain from its seaports despite the war, which collapsed last week. Sisi told an Russia-Africa summit in St Petersburg that it was "essential to reach agreement" on reviving the deal, which Russia quit because it said Ukraine and the West were failing to hold up their end of the bargain.

Food importer Egypt is one of the key buyers of Black Sea grains.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

