Egyptian leader urges Russia to revive Black Sea grain deal

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi urged Russia on Friday to revive the Black Sea grain deal, in which it had allowed Ukraine to export grain from its seaports despite the war, which collapsed last week. Sisi told an Russia-Africa summit in St Petersburg that it was "essential to reach agreement" on reviving the deal, which Russia quit because it said Ukraine and the West were failing to hold up their end of the bargain.

Food importer Egypt is one of the key buyers of Black Sea grains.

