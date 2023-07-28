Fire at Kuwait's Mina al-Ahmadi refinery put out -KNPC statement
Reuters | Updated: 28-07-2023 21:01 IST | Created: 28-07-2023 20:54 IST
- Country:
- Kuwait
Firefighters managed to put out a fire in one of the bitumen production unit's lines at Kuwait's Mina al-Ahmadi oil refinery, Kuwait National Petroleum Company (KNPC) said in a statement posted on X on Friday. KNPC did not mention if production and operations were affected there due to the fire.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kuwait
- KNPC
- Mina al-Ahmadi
- Kuwait National Petroleum Company
Advertisement
ALSO READ
BRIEF-Kuwait Aims To Issue General Framework For Corporate Tax In Second Year Of Government Work Programme - Document
Kuwait to drill Durra field before Iran border demarcation -minister
Indian envoy meets MD of Kuwait Investment Authority, discuss "oppurtunities for greater investments"
Kuwait's KNPC posts $3.3 bln 2022-23 profit, highest ever
Kuwait executes 5 prisoners, including a man convicted in 2015 Islamic State-claimed mosque bombing