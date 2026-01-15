Left Menu

Pentagon Approves $800 Million Patriot Support Sale to Kuwait

The U.S. State Department has approved a potential sale of sustainment and follow-on technical support for the Patriot missile defense system to Kuwait, valued at $800 million. This development represents a strategic military collaboration aimed at enhancing Kuwait's defense capabilities against potential threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-01-2026 01:48 IST | Created: 15-01-2026 01:48 IST
In a significant military development, the Pentagon announced that the U.S. State Department has approved a potential sale to Kuwait. Valued at $800 million, this deal includes sustainment and follow-on technical support for the Patriot missile defense system, underlining the strengthening defense ties between the two nations.

This agreement signifies a strategic move aimed at bolstering Kuwait's defensive capabilities amidst rising regional tensions. The Patriot system is renowned for its capability to intercept missiles and aircraft, providing a sophisticated shield for allied nations.

While the approval marks a key step forward, the transaction's completion requires further processes, including congressional consent. This sale is another indication of the U.S. commitment to ensuring security and stability in the Middle East through military partnerships.

