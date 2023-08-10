Left Menu

Spencer's Retail Q1 net loss widens to Rs 64.13 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-08-2023 19:55 IST | Created: 10-08-2023 19:49 IST
Spencer's Retail Q1 net loss widens to Rs 64.13 cr
Representtaive image Image Credit: www.spencersretail.com
  • Country:
  • India

RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group arm Spencer's Retail Ltd on Thursday said its consolidated net loss widened to Rs 64.13 crore for the first quarter ended June 2023.

The company had posted a net loss of Rs 33.63 crore in the April-June period a year ago, Spencer's Retail said in a regulatory filing.

Its revenue from operations fell 8.18 per cent to Rs 570.17 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 621 crore in the year-ago period.

The company's total expenses were Rs 646.34 crore, down 4 per cent in the first quarter of FY2023-24.

Its total income in the June quarter declined 8.94 per cent to Rs 582.11 crore.

Spencer's operates 152 stores with a total trading area of 13.29 lakh square feet as of June 30, 2023.

On the business of Nature's Basket, acquired from Godrej Industries, Spencer's Retail said it has reported a standalone turnover of Rs 67 crore.

Nature's Basket operates 34 stores with a total trading area of 1.03 lakh square feet as of the quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Share of Spencer's Retail Ltd on Thursday ended 5.59 per cent lower at Rs 62.28 apiece on the BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NEDC Commission Board must prioritize access to quality education, healthcare, economic opportunities: VP Shettima

NEDC Commission Board must prioritize access to quality education, healthcar...

 Nigeria
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Johnson & Johnson's blood cancer therapy; Novo Nordisk to acquire obesity drug developer Inversago and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Johnson & Johnson's blood cancer therap...

 Global
3
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Aug 10

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Aug 10

Global
4
Niger Coup leaders accuse French troops of 'destabilising' country

Niger Coup leaders accuse French troops of 'destabilising' country

 Niger

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Brazil arrives at crucial crossroads for protection of Amazon rainforest

What You Need to Know About Gmail and Google Photos Content Deletion

Cracking the Code: The Secrets Behind Success and Failure in Life

Rise Above Challenges: Embrace the Power of Psychological Resilience at Work

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023