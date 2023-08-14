Left Menu

No proposal to put import restrictions on more electronic goods at present: Commerce Secy

We do not want ourselves to be dependent upon very few sources of imports...So what we are doing, we are evaluating the position in consultation with various ministries.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-08-2023 17:18 IST | Created: 14-08-2023 17:18 IST
No proposal to put import restrictions on more electronic goods at present: Commerce Secy
  • Country:
  • India

There is no proposal at present to impose import restrictions on more electronic goods, Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal said on Monday.

The government has decided to impose import curbs on laptops, personal computers and certain more electronic devices from November 1 on security grounds to reduce imports from nations like China and boost domestic manufacturing.

Barthwal said there is a production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for electronics and mobile manufacturing.

''We are monitoring our imports. We are also looking that there should not be undue dependence on any particular country. We want to diversify both our exports as well as our imports. ''We do not want ourselves to be dependent upon very few sources of imports...So what we are doing, we are evaluating the position in consultation with various ministries. We are looking at trends, but there is nothing in the offing, as of now,'' he told reporters here.

He was replying to a question about whether the government is looking at putting more electronic goods under the licensing regime. ''As and when we feel that...we will do it in consultation with the ministries. But currently, there is no such move,'' the secretary added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US: Death toll in Hawaii wildfire reaches 93, deadliest in 100 years 

US: Death toll in Hawaii wildfire reaches 93, deadliest in 100 years 

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlement pending review; Uzbekistan starts trial over 65 child deaths linked to contaminated cough syrups and more

Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlem...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlement pending review; Namibia bans poultry imports from Denmark, Netherlands due to bird flu and more

Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlem...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Canada's Telesat says MDA to build 198 satellites, shares soar; Virgin Galactic launches tourists to edge of space and more

Science News Roundup: Canada's Telesat says MDA to build 198 satellites, sha...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023