Maharashtra: Three African women rescued from flesh trade; one arrested

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 19-08-2023 15:27 IST | Created: 19-08-2023 15:22 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Police have rescued three African women from flesh trade and arrested a 31-year-old female for allegedly running the racket at Nalasopara in Maharashtra's Palghar district, an official said.

The arrest was made on Friday after a raid at a house in Hanuman Nagar area, he said.

''The raid was conducted following a tip-off. Three women from Uganda, who were pushed into sex racket, were rescued, while the woman who operated the sex racket was arrested,'' inspector Santosh Chowdhary of the anti-human trafficking cell (AHTC) of the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar police said.

