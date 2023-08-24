Punjab: Three drug peddlers held with 41 kgs of heroin in Amritsar

The Special Task Force (STF) of Punjab Police has arrested three alleged drug peddlers and recovered 41 kilograms of heroin from a house during an operation in Amritsar district, a senior official said. The official said all the arrested accused are in the age bracket of 25-28 years.

The STF got a tip-off and an operation was launched in Mahammad Mundranwala village, Ajnala tehsil in the Amritsar district on Wednesday, the official said. The heroin was recovered from the house of one of the accused, as per police.

Speaking to ANI, Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) STF, Mukhtiar Rai said, "We've arrested 3 people and recovered 41 kg of heroin. A First Information Report has been registered against them and legal action is being taken. The recovered heroin was smuggled via river..." He said that drugs are mostly smuggled through drones into Punjab.

"We will seek their remand," he said. Barely a week ago, in a joint operation, the Border Security Force and Punjab Police foiled a smuggling bid in the Ferozepur district. Officials had said that two Pakistani smugglers were arrested and 26 packets of contraband were recovered from their possession.

In July, Punjab Police busted a narco-organised crime syndicate operated by gangster Ravi Balachauria and arrested two people. The police had recovered 1.2 kg of heroin, three pistols, 260 live cartridges, and Rs 1.4 lakh drug money from the possession of the two main accused.

In May, The STF arrested a wanted accused with a Chinese-made drone, 1.6 kg of heroin, a pistol, and a rifle. The accused was identified as Lakbhir Singh alias Lakha. (ANI)

