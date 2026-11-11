QUOTES-World leaders speak at COP31 climate conference

Reuters | Updated: 11-11-2026 15:20 IST | Created: 11-11-2026 15:20 IST
QUOTES-World leaders speak at COP31 climate conference

World ​leaders including Turkish ‌President Tayyip ​Erdogan are scheduled to set out ‌their climate priorities in speeches at COP31 in Turkey on Wednesday. Below are ‌selected quotes:

UNITED NATIONS SECRETARY-GENERAL ‌ANTONIO GUTERRES "The brutal truth is that the climate crisis is outrunning us. ⁠Emissions ​in ⁠2025 reached all-time highs. Heat records ⁠keep shattering. The last four years were ​the hottest ever and fossil fuel ⁠interests keep making a killing, ⁠while ​killing our planet. Climate disasters are pounding lives, livelihoods ⁠and economies across the globe. This is ⁠the ⁠path to mutually assured destruction"

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