Bharat Summit in Hyderabad is now host to global policy discussions on political, social and economic equity: Telangana Dy CM Bhatti Vikramarka

Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu said the day may not be far off when the Bharat Summit in Hyderabad will grow in importance and significance and emerge as the global event where nations gather to discuss political, social, and economic development issues. ‎The Bharat Summit, being organised in Hyderabad for the second successive year under the leadership of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, is a prestigious initiative, Vikramarka said.

This year, it will be held on November 13 and 14 at Hitex. ‎More than 1,000 participants — including elected representatives, policymakers, and intellectuals — from more than 70 countries confirmed their participation in the event. “I am confident that the Bharat Summit in Hyderabad will become synonymous with political, social and economic equity issues for nations, just as the Davos summit has become for business and economy-related issues,” Bhatti Vikramarka said.

He was addressing a press conference along with IT & Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu, former external affairs minister Salman Khurshid, Congress Working Committee member Gurdeep Singh Sabbal, TPCC president Mahesh Kumar Goud, Lok Sabha member Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy and others at Hitex, the venue for the second Bharat Summit on November 13 and 14. To a question on Non-Alignment policy, Vikramarka said this was the cornerstone of the Nehruvian foreign policy, which was respected and appreciated by the whole world.

The Congress party takes great pride in its pursuit of social justice, placing the country above all, and pursuing an international policy that puts India first, Vikramarka said. “India is a developing and growing country. We do not want, and we should not lose our own identity by aligning with some foreign force. Nehru taught India how to grow big. And stand on its own and lead progressive elements and development of nations,” the Telangana Deputy Chief Minister said.

The summit highlights the significance of the path Ahimsa (non-violence) taught by Mahatma Gandhi, the Non-Aligned foreign policy advocated by Nehru, and the model of a mixed economy, he said. Vikramarka also pointed out that ruling parties world-wide, have begun viewing opposition parties as their ‘enemies’. In democracy, the ruling and opposition parties are two pillars. “In some countries the ruling parties are seeking to eliminate opposition and its leaders, this is detrimental to democracy. Respecting diverse opinions is an essential integral part of democracy,” he said.

Responding on the issue of Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, Vikramarka said the right to vote is a Fundamental Right for every citizen in a democracy. The Congress party firmly opposes any attempts to disenfranchise eligible citizens under the SIR guise. Everyone in Congress, from Rahul Gandhi down to the leaders and workers at the grassroots level are opposed to SIR. “The Congress is not just fighting for the voting rights of its own members and workers. It is speaking on behalf of every citizen in the country who faces the risk of losing their right to vote,” Vikramarka said. (ANI)