Punjab: Drugs weighing nearly 360 grams seized by police, BSF in Tarn Taran 

In a joint operation launched by the Border Security Force (BSF) and the Punjab police in the Rajoke village of Punjab's Tarn Taran district, drugs weighing nearly 360 grams were seized, an official statement said on Thursday. According to the official statement, the joint operation was conducted on information regarding the presence of a consignment of contraband items dropped by a drone.

During the search at about 9:15 am, the troops recovered a small packet of Narcotics wrapped in a yellow packet from a farming field in Rajoke, which weighed nearly 360 grams, the statement said. "Yet another nefarious attempt of smugglers foiled by the joint efforts of BSF and Punjab Police", the statement added.

Earlier on Monday, in a joint operation, the Border Security Force and Punjab Police foiled a smuggling bid in the Ferozepur district with the arrest of two Pakistani smugglers and recovered 26 packets of contraband drugs. (ANI)

