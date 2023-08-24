Left Menu

Uttar Ganga water level rises in Kanpur, authorities issue alert for low-lying areas

Currently, the Ganges is flowing at 114.750 meters upstream of Ganga Barrage while 114.55 meters downstream at Kanpur which is likely to rise further as 1,26,978 cusecs of water have been discharged from Narora Dam, as per the irrigation department official.

ANI | Updated: 24-08-2023 15:32 IST | Created: 24-08-2023 15:32 IST
Uttar Ganga water level rises in Kanpur, authorities issue alert for low-lying areas
Visuals from Ganga Barrage in Kanpur (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The water level of Ganga river has increased in Kanpur raising the danger of waterlogging in the low-lying areas and villages like Chainpurwa, Gopalpurwa and Baniyapurwa villages. Currently, the Ganges is flowing at 114.750 meters upstream of Ganga Barrage while 114.55 meters downstream at Kanpur which is likely to rise further as 1,26,978 cusecs of water have been discharged from Narora Dam, as per the irrigation department official.

Kanpur District Magistrate Visakh Lyer visited the affected village and took stock of the situation. Iyer interacted with the villagers and instructed Tehsildar to shift them to safer place. All flood outposts have also been alerted as the water level rises. Along with this, flood posts have been activated.

"Food items, medicines, drinking water, lights and other necessary items are being made available in the villages where approach road has washed away or got waterlogged. Officials are also being deployed and asked to take necessary actions," said Iyer. The chief minister also has ordered to deployment of a team of Tehsil personnel to monitor the situation in the areas which are affected most.

Meanwhile, the water level of Ganga in Shuklaganj is at 113.160 metres. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Altria seeks US import ban on Juul e-vapor products; US FDA approves Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine to protect infants and more

Health News Roundup: Altria seeks US import ban on Juul e-vapor products; US...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca facing two London lawsuits over COVID-19 vaccines; Juul plans to lay off 30% of workforce in cost-cut push and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca facing two London lawsuits over COVID-19 va...

 Global
3
Stock markets close higher on buying in banks, firm trends in European indices

Stock markets close higher on buying in banks, firm trends in European indic...

 India
4
Competition Comm closes case against Tata Motors

Competition Comm closes case against Tata Motors

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023