Haryana Deputy CM participates in Mera Bill Mera Adhikaar campaign

In order to encourage the culture of generation of GST invoice/bills on payments, Deputy Chief Minister of Haryana, Shri Dushyant Chautala, participated in the Mera Bill Mera Adhikaar campaign in presence of Shri Sanjay Malhotra, Secretary, Department of Revenue (DoR), Government of India; and Shri Sanjay Aggarwal, Chairman, Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) in Gurugram, today.

Shri Chautala, along with senior officials of the DoR, visited a marketplace in Gurugram to encourage customers to demand a GST invoice on their purchases.

The Mera Bill Mera Adhikaar scheme became active from 12.00 AM on 1st September 2023 and has already gathered pace with more than 1.51 lakh downloads of the app with consumers actively participating in the pilot scheme.

On the occasion, Shri Chautala said, “I laud the GSTN for starting this new initiative from Gurugram in an effort towards making taxation more rewarding for the taxpayers. This scheme will encourage the citizens to ask for the invoice/bills after payment. This will also ensure that the taxpayer’s money reaches its desired destination in the Government.”

Informing about the details of the scheme, Shri Chautala said, “A corpus of Rs. 30 crore has been made available towards the fund under this initiative on an annual basis. Every Quarter of year, there will be 2 awards worth Rs. 1 crore each, which translates to 8 awards of Rs. 1 crore in a year, will be given to the winners through draw of lots. Every month, there will be 10 awards of Rs. 1 lakh each, and 800 awards of Rs. 10,000 each.”

Concluding his address, Shri Chautala appealed to all the businessmen to encourage customers to take their invoice/bill at the time of purchase and participate in the Mera Bill Mera Adhikaar scheme and make it a big success in Haryana.

In his address on the occasion, Shri Sanjay Malhotra, Secretary, DoR, said, “The main purpose of this scheme is to encourage customers to use their right to demand for an invoice/bill. This will ensure that they will participate in the Mera Bill Mera Adhikaar scheme and also induce them to use bills for other purposes related to the product.”

“We started this scheme on the pilot basis in 3 States and 2 Union Territories and going forward we’ll implement this scheme across India on the basis of the outcomes and learnings from this pilot scheme,” Shri Malhotra said.

Shri Sanjay Aggarwal, Chairman, CBIC, and Shri Shashank Priya, Member, CBIC, also made purchases in the marketplace and received their GST bills to participate in the Mera Bill Mera Adhikaar scheme.

Mera Bill Mera Adhikaar Scheme shows the commitment of the Government of India to empower the consumer as it is designed to encourage consumers to demand bills for their purchases from vendors, thereby protecting their rights and promoting transparency in commercial transactions.

This Scheme is built on a foundation of incentives and awareness campaigns, with a multi-pronged approach towards transforming consumer behaviour and fostering accountability among sellers. By facilitating consumers in obtaining and recording their bills, the government is actively involving citizens in combating tax evasion and promoting honest business practices.

On the occasion, Smt. Renu K. Jagdev, DG, Directorate General of Taxpayer Services (DGTS); Shri Upender Gupta, Chief Commissioner, CGST, Panchkula Zone; Shri D. S. Kalyan, Principal Secretary, Excise & Taxation Haryana, and other senior officials of Ministry of Finance, Government of India, and Government of Haryana were present.

(With Inputs from PIB)