G-20: Delhi HC declares holidays of September 8, 2023 for High Court and District courts

The Delhi High Court on Friday declared a holiday on September 8, 2023 for the High Court and the District Courts of Delhi on account of the preparations for the G-20 Summit, to be held on September 9 and 10.

The Delhi High Court on Friday declared a holiday on September 8, 2023 for the High Court and the District Courts of Delhi on account of the preparations for the G-20 Summit, to be held on September 9 and 10. It is ordered that in lieu thereof, Saturday, the 16th December, 2023 shall be a Court sitting day for this Court and the Second Saturday, the 9th December 2023 shall be a Court sitting day for the court subordinate to it, stated the notification issued.

The cases listed (including the cases wherein orders/judgments are reserved) before this Court as well as the Courts Subordinate to it on Friday, 08th September, 2023 shall be taken up on Monday, the 11th September, 2023, in addition to the cases already fixed for the said date, stated the Notification. The Supreme Court will also remain closed on September 8 with Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud last week, declaring it as a holiday in view of the G20 Summit in the national capital. The G20 Summit will be held in Delhi on September 9 and 10. (ANI)

