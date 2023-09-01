Owners of fair price shops go on indefinite strike in Gujarat

Nearly 17,000 fair price shops in Gujarat were shut on Friday, as the owners began an indefinite strike over various issues including minimum monthly commission.

The All Gujarat Fair Price Shop Owners Federation has been demanding that the government provide at least Rs 20,000 commission per month to each shopowner for selling foodgrains through the public distribution system.

The federation has also sought delivery of foodgrains at shops in the beginning of the month and compensation for owners for the loss of one kilogram of grains for every 100 kg of sale, the association's president Mahipatsinh Gohil said.

''We have given a call for an indefinite strike from today because our demands were not met despite assurances given by the government in the past. Nearly 17,000 fair price shops in Gujarat were shut on Friday. If an amicable solution is not reached, our strike will continue on Saturday,'' Gohil said.

Officials concerned have invited key members of the federation for a meeting in Gandhinagar on Saturday.

As per the rates fixed by the government, each FPS owner will get a commission of Rs 150 for the sale of 100 kg of foodgrains to ration cardholders.

Generally, a shop owner with 400 or more cardholders under him can make Rs 20,000 per month, while those who serve less than 400 cardholders find it difficult to earn that much every month, he said.

He further claimed that 17,000 FPS owners in Gujarat, nearly 40 per cent, fall under the second category and they are finding it difficult to survive due to less income.

''Hence, we have been demanding that the government ensure that we get a minimum monthly commission of Rs 20,000. If the monthly earning goes below that amount, the government should pay the difference to the shopowner. If a shopowner is earning Rs 15,000, the government should pay the remaining Rs 5,000,'' Gohil said.

