"Country's aspiration should be reflected in our logo...": INDIA bloc members  

By Ashoke Raj Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc members on Friday said that the logo of the alliance should reflect the aspirations of the country adding that suggestions should be invited from the public over it.

"We are not an artist. The aspiration of the country should be reflected in the INDIA logo. Earlier it was not discussed in the Bengaluru meeting but today in the agenda it was mentioned so we members suggested that let the countrymen decide," a member of the bloc told ANI. Earlier it was announced that the logo would be unveiled but it was postponed twice after the announcement.

According to sources two or three logos were decided by the leaders and it was planned to be unveiled today unanimously but due to differences with other parties like Forward Bloc and Left leaders, the logo was dropped without discussion. Some leaders from Forward Bloc and left parties emphasized that the suggestions should be taken from the public.

"It should be advised by artists, people with influence on social media and intellectual class," sources said. While the unveiling of the logo was put on hold in the Mumbai meeting it was decided that the committees that have been formed will move forward on this issue after taking opinions and then a logo will be decided in the future.

"At the time of the election, the issue over logos and slogans keeps on happening. It will happen," Former Maharashtra chief minister Prithviraj Chavan said. The third formal meeting of the opposition bloc INDIA alliance began on Friday with the aim of coming up with an action plan for the next Lok Sabha Polls.

The first meeting of the joint opposition was held in Patna on June 23 and the second meeting was held in Bengaluru on July 17-18. (ANI)

