TDP demands CBI probe into sand mafia in Andhra Pradesh

The TDP national spokesman Kommareddy Pattabhiram, on Friday demanded a CBI probe into the sand mafia in the State and also into the illegal mining of the sand besides the audit report and GST returns of the Jaya Prakash Power Ventures. The Minister for Energy, Peddireddy Ramachandrachandra Reddy, who has been keeping silent on the quarterly audit report of the Jaya Prakash Power Ventures will at least respond on the GST returns submitted by the company, asked Kommareddy Pattabhiram while talking to media persons at the TDP headquarters here.

The TDP national spokesman expressed surprise as to how the JP Power Ventures which needs to pay Rs 1528 cr to the State Government for contracts on sand quarrying can show a mere Rs 1421 cr turnover in the GST returns. Did the company suffer Rs 107 crore loss in just two years on sand excavation, he asked and wanted to know whether the company will bear the losses from its own sources. It is really a wonder that JP Power Ventures is claiming that in January 2023 it marketed only 43,000 tonnes of sand and got a revenue of a mere Rs 2 crore, Kommareddy Pattabhiram felt. Though the company, JP Power Ventures, has to submit GST returns for 11 months in 2021-22 financial year, it has submitted the returns only for five months while for the remaining six months there is no response from it, Pattabhi revealed.

Also, he pointed out that in the 2022-23 fiscal too it has filed the returns only for 10 months instead of 12 months leaving the April and August months. Does this mean that the company did not market even a single kg of sand in these eight months, the TDP national spokesman asked and felt that all the statistics shown by this company are bogus. Stating that the former chief minister and TDP supremo, Nara Chandrababu Naidu, has already raised various issues with evidence on sand mafia and also demanded a reply from the State Government, Pattabhiram said that he too asked the State Government several questions on the quarterly audit report of the JP Power Ventures. But there is no response either to Chandrababu or to himself, Pattabi noted.

The whole State is aware that the Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, has made perfect arrangements to get a huge amount of income every month by distributing sand to his own men in all the districts in the State, Pattabhi remarked. The Minister, Peddireddy, who recently addressed a media conference was silent on the sand mafia and on the quarterly report of the JP Power Ventures, he said. Peddireddy's media conference ultimately turned out to be a comedy show, the TDP national spokesman said and stated that the Minister did not give any reply to a media person who asked about the JP Power Ventures awarding a sub-contract to some other company. Even when another media person asked as to why the Minister was not responding to the queries raised by Chandrababu, he evaded a reply, Pattabhiram said.

Observing that the National Green Tribunal has already ordered to immediately stop sand mining in at least 110 reaches in the State, Kommareddy Pattabhiram demanded a CBI investigation into the sand mafia and into the quarterly audit report of the JP Power Ventures besides its GST returns. Is the Chief Minister, who has been claiming that the sand mining in the State is very transparent, dare enough to seek a CBI probe from the Centre, Pattabhi asked.(ANI)

