President Droupadi Murmu summons both Houses of Parliament to meet on September 18

President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday summoned both Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha to meet on September 18, the day when the five-sitting long Special Session of Parliament will begin. 

ANI | Updated: 02-09-2023 20:19 IST | Created: 02-09-2023 20:19 IST
President Droupadi Murmu (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday summoned both Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha to meet on September 18, the day when the five-sitting long Special Session of Parliament will begin. In a notification to both Houses separately, President Murmu said, "In exercise of the powers conferred upon me by clause (1) of article 85 of the Constitution, I hereby summon the Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha, to meet at New Delhi on Monday, the 18th September 2023 at 11.00 A.M."

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Thursday informed about the five-day special session of Parliament from September 18 to 22. The agenda for this special session, however, was not revealed. "Special Session of Parliament (13th Session of 17th Lok Sabha and 261st Session of Rajya Sabha) is being called from 18th to 22nd September having 5 sittings. Amid Amrit Kaal looking forward to having fruitful discussions and debate in Parliament," Joshi said on 'X' (formerly Twitter).

He attached a picture of the old parliament building and the new building, which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 28. The monsoon session of parliament, which concluded last month, was held in the old Parliament building.

The announcement of the Special Session came as a surprise in political circles with the parties gearing up for assembly polls in five states later this year. The winter session of Parliament usually begins in the last week of November. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

