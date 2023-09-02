Left Menu

Passenger held at Cochin airport with over 700 gms of gold concealed inside rectum: Customs

Air Customs Intelligence at Cochin International Airport have arrested a person with over 700 Gms of gold paste, concealed inside his rectum, officials said on Saturday. 

ANI | Updated: 02-09-2023 22:02 IST | Created: 02-09-2023 22:02 IST
Passenger held at Cochin airport with over 700 gms of gold concealed inside rectum: Customs
Seized gold (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Air Customs Intelligence at Cochin International Airport have arrested a person with over 700 Gms of gold paste, concealed inside his rectum, officials said on Saturday. According to Customs officials, a passenger coming from Dubai to Cochin International Airport was intercepted at the green channel. During the examination of the said passenger, three capsule-shaped packets containing gold in paste form total weighing 788 grams concealed inside his rectum were recovered and seized.

The value of the seized gold is estimated at Rs 40 lakh, they added. Investigations into the matter are underway. Further information is awaited. (ANI)

