Uddhav Thackeray appeals PM Modi to give reservations to Marathas in special session of Parliament

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to give reservations to Marathas during the special session of Parliament called on September 18. "I want to appeal to PM (Modi) to give reservation to Marathas in the special session in Parliament," said Uddhav in Sarati Antarwali village, a day after violence erupted in Maharashtra's Jalna.

He also condemned the prevailing tension in Maharashtra's Jalna over the police lathi charge on protesters demanding reservation for the Maratha community. Stepping up the heat on the Maharashtra government over the police lathi charge in Jalna district, Thackeray said that there were agitations during their ruling period also but no one was lathi-charged.

"When we were in power we tried to give you justice. There were agitations during our time as well but no one was lathi-charged. Our ministers spoke to the protestors every time. We all are together you keep agitating but take care of your health too. Today you are being lathi-charged, some days back same thing happened in Barsu village too, Is this democracy?" he said after meeting the protestors in Sarati Antarwali village. He further demanded to take back all cases against protestors and called for a detailed investigation.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Ashok Chavan also met with the protestors in Sarati Antarwali village and demanded the Central government to change the law and give Maratha Reservations. "When we came to know about the inhuman incident that happened in this village yesterday, Uddhav Thackeray asked us to meet you all. The administration should have heard your issue politely this was your only expectation. A special session has been called by the central government and I demand to change the law and give Maratha Reservation," Chavan said.

"The Centre is promoting 'One Nation, One Election' but what about reservation?" he added. Earlier, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar also met the injured agitators and asked for intervention by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

"I feel CM should intervene in this matter more to find a way out," the NCP chief said after meeting protestors in Jalna. Earlier on Friday, a clash broke out between Police and protesters demanding reservation for the Marathas in Jalna. Police resorted to lathi charges to disperse the protesters. (ANI)

