Tripura CM Manik Saha conducts inspection of Agartala's Amtali Police Station

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Saturday conducted an inspection of Agartala's Amtali Police Station in Tripura to oversee the law enforcement efforts by the police officials, the Chief Minister's Office said. CM Saha took stock of the facilities and interacted with the police officials and staff.

The focus of the visit was to assess the overall functioning, infrastructure, and readiness of the Amtali Police Station to address community security needs in an effective manner. Tripura CM Saha emphasized the importance of maintaining law and order, reassuring the public that their safety remains a top priority for the state government.

During the visit of CM Saha, Sub-divisional Police Officer Asish Dasgupta and Officer-in-Charge of Amtali Police Station Ranjit Debnath were present. Addressing people in Sonamura, Sepahijala, Tripura CM Manik Saha said, "During 2023, many people had anticipated a change in government, but once again, the BJP-IPFT government received the people's blessings to continue in power. Our party stands firmly with the people of the state. Our government consistently prioritises the welfare of the people, in contrast to the previous government. Our government believes in 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas'" (ANI)

