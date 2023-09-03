EMU train derail at Delhi's Bhairon Marg, passengers safe
A coach of a local Electrical Multiple Unit (EMU) train has derailed near New Delhi’s Bhairon Marg, officials said.
A coach of a local Electrical Multiple Unit (EMU) train has derailed near New Delhi's Bhairon Marg, officials said. According to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Railways, no injuries have been reported.
All the passengers travelling on the train are safe. The Railway staff has arrived at the spot for repair work.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
