J-K: Udhampur administration conducts cleanliness drive to promote Centre's 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyan'

In a concerted effort to bolster the 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyan' (Clean India Campaign) initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the district administration of Udhampur organized a massive cleanliness drive across the district on Sunday. The campaign aimed to inspire and engage citizens in the noble mission of maintaining cleanliness and hygiene in their surroundings.

Under the able guidance of the Deputy Commissioner, Udhampur Saloni Rai (IAS), and with active participation from various government departments, local organizations, and enthusiastic volunteers, the day-long cleanliness drive proved to be a resounding success. Lal Chand, Chairman of District Development Council Udhampur and Deputy Commissioner Rai inaugurated the cleanness drive at Devika, Udhampur. SSP Udhampur Vinod Kumar, ADC Udhampur, officers from the district administration, and councillors participated in the massive cleanness drive.

They cleaned the holy River Devika and its surrounding areas. On this occasion, a cycle rally was also flagged off by DC Udhampur to spread awareness regarding the Centre's 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyan'. PM Modi announced the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan from the ramparts of Red Fort on August 15, 2014. He launched the second phase of the programme on October 2, 2021. (ANI)

