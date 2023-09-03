Left Menu

J-K: Udhampur administration conducts cleanliness drive to promote Centre's 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyan'

The campaign aimed to inspire and engage citizens in the noble mission of maintaining cleanliness and hygiene in their surroundings.

ANI | Updated: 03-09-2023 18:15 IST | Created: 03-09-2023 18:15 IST
J-K: Udhampur administration conducts cleanliness drive to promote Centre's 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyan'
Udhampur administration conducts massive cleanliness drive (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a concerted effort to bolster the 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyan' (Clean India Campaign) initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the district administration of Udhampur organized a massive cleanliness drive across the district on Sunday. The campaign aimed to inspire and engage citizens in the noble mission of maintaining cleanliness and hygiene in their surroundings.

Under the able guidance of the Deputy Commissioner, Udhampur Saloni Rai (IAS), and with active participation from various government departments, local organizations, and enthusiastic volunteers, the day-long cleanliness drive proved to be a resounding success. Lal Chand, Chairman of District Development Council Udhampur and Deputy Commissioner Rai inaugurated the cleanness drive at Devika, Udhampur. SSP Udhampur Vinod Kumar, ADC Udhampur, officers from the district administration, and councillors participated in the massive cleanness drive.

They cleaned the holy River Devika and its surrounding areas. On this occasion, a cycle rally was also flagged off by DC Udhampur to spread awareness regarding the Centre's 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyan'. PM Modi announced the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan from the ramparts of Red Fort on August 15, 2014. He launched the second phase of the programme on October 2, 2021. (ANI)

.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: EU authorises use of adapted Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine for COVID-19 variant; Generic drugmakers start shipping copies of Takeda's ADHD drug Vyvanse and more

Health News Roundup: EU authorises use of adapted Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine fo...

 Global
2
FACTBOX-Soccer-List of major signings in the 2023-24 pre-season transfer window

FACTBOX-Soccer-List of major signings in the 2023-24 pre-season transfer win...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Impressive Cirstea sends fourth seed Rybakina crashing out of US Open; Spanish government urges soccer boss suspension after mild court ruling and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Impressive Cirstea sends fourth seed Rybakina cr...

 Global
4
PM Modi congratulates Tharman Shanmugaratnam on being elected as Singapore’s President

PM Modi congratulates Tharman Shanmugaratnam on being elected as Singapore’s...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unveiling the Ancient Tongues: Quest for the World's Oldest Language

5 Reasons Why Laughter is the Best Medicine for the Soul

Understanding the Impact: How COVID-19 Alters the Immune System

How Technology Giving Public Health Programs a Powerful Boost

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023