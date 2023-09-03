West Bengal: Smuggling bid foiled, 2 individuals nabbed with Rs 8.5 cr worth gold 

A major smuggling of gold was foiled in a joint action by the Border Security Force troops deployed in the South Bengal Frontier and the team of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI). Based on inputs, the team seized a total of 106 gold biscuits from a house in a village called Vijaypur on Saturday and arrested two smugglers from the spot, a release stated on Sunday.

The arrested smugglers have been identified as Rabindra Nath Biswas and Vidhan Ghosh, both residents of the same village. The total weight of the seized gold biscuits is 14.296 kg and its estimated value in the Indian market is Rs 8.50 crore, the release said.

Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, Kolkata had received reliable inputs of gold being hidden in someone's house in village Vijaypur located in the border area "After an hour of hard work, at around 09:40 hours, the team recovered two bags wrapped in cloth in the garbage heap inside the house. On opening the bags, a total of 106 gold biscuits of different sizes were recovered from them," the release said.

"During initial interrogation, both the smugglers revealed that they had taken this gold from smugglers named Masood and Naseef, residents of Nastipur village of Bangladesh. After this, this gold was to be handed over to Santosh Haldar, a resident of Gede village, near the lake of Vijaypur village. But seeing the vigilance of BSF jawans, they hid this gold in the house," it added. Meanwhile, the arrested smugglers along with the seized gold have been handed over to the DRI team for further legal action. (ANI)

