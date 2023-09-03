Odisha: 12 people killed, 14 injured due to heavy thunderstorm and lightning

At least 12 people were killed and 14 were reported injured due to heavy thunderstorms and lightning activities across Odisha on Saturday, said the Special Relief Commissioner's (SRC) office on Sunday. In a post shared on X, the Special Relief Commissioner's (SRC) office also confirmed that eight cattle casualties were also reported from across the state following heavy thunder and lightning.

"Extreme thunderstorm and lightning activities across Odisha on September 2. 12 people died, 14 were injured, and 8 were cattle casualties," the post on X read. The department also confirmed that an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh will be paid to the families of the victims. And in the case of cattle deaths, assistance would be extended as admissible, said the Special Relief Commissioner's office. Sharing the information on X, the office of the SRC further informed that the highest number of deaths were reported from Khurdha district, where four people died; two people were killed in Bolangir; and one casualty each was reported from Angul, Boudh, Dhenkanal, Gajapati, Jagatsinghpur, and Puri districts on Saturday.

The coastal areas of Odisha, including the twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack, reported heavy downpours and lightning strikes. The lightning activities continued during the afternoon thundershower activities in Bhubaneswar and its neighbourhood. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday issued an orange warning of light to moderate rain, thunderstorms, and lighting for several districts, including Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Nuapada, Rayagada, Ganjam, Gajapati, Kandhamal, Nayagarh, Balangir, Sonepur, Boudh, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Keonjhar, Khurda (including Cuttack city), and Cuttack (including Cuttack city). Also, a yellow alert was issued for rain, thunderstorms, and lightning for Malkangiri, Koraput, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Puri, and Jagatsinghpur. People were also advised to stay indoors.

Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday announced that the cyclonic circulation is active over the North Bay of Bengal and a low-pressure area is likely to form in the next two days. The Met Department also issued an alert saying that several parts of Odisha are likely to experience enhanced activities in the next two days. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is also likely in some districts of the state until September 7, 2023. (ANI)

