Maharashtra govt invites man, whose hunger strike over Maratha quota turned violent, for talks

However, the agitation turned violent on Friday after the authorities tried to shift him to a hospital.As violence broke out, police baton-charged the protesters and lobbed tear gas shells to disperse them. Several persons, including 40 police personnel, were injured and more than 15 state transport buses were set ablaze.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-09-2023 23:25 IST | Created: 03-09-2023 23:25 IST
Two days after his hunger strike over the demand for Maratha reservation turned violent in Maharashtra's Jalna district, the state government has invited Manoj Jarange Patil for talks over the quota issue, government sources said on Sunday.Jarange Patil had been staging a hunger strike demanding reservation for the Maratha community at Antarwali Sarathi village in Jalna since Tuesday. However, the agitation turned violent on Friday after the authorities tried to shift him to a hospital.

As violence broke out, police baton-charged the protesters and lobbed tear gas shells to disperse them. Several persons, including 40 police personnel, were injured and more than 15 state transport buses were set ablaze. More than 360 persons were booked in connection with the violence, police said.

A source in the government said Jarange Patil has been invited for talks over the Maratha reservation issue.

''There will be a meeting between the government officials and Jarange Patil over the demand for quota to the Maratha community,'' the source said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

