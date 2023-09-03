Left Menu

Punjab police raids 297 hideouts of terrorist Lakhbir Singh's associates

Punjab Police on Sunday launched a special cordon and search operation (CASO) at suspected hideouts of persons linked with Terrorist Lakhbir Singh alias Landa.

ANI | Updated: 03-09-2023 23:34 IST | Created: 03-09-2023 23:27 IST
Punjab police raids 297 hideouts of terrorist Lakhbir Singh's associates
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Police on Sunday launched a special cordon and search operation (CASO) at suspected hideouts of persons linked with Terrorist Lakhbir Singh alias Landa. According to a statement from the Information and Public Relations Department, Punjab, the simultaneous raids were conducted from 6 am to 10 am on the directions of Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav, wherein, all the residential and other premises linked with at least 297 close associates of Lakhbir Landa, were thoroughly searched in all the 28 police districts in the state.

Special DGP Law and Order Arpit Shukla said, "All the CPs/SSPs were directed to depute strong police parties led by an Inspector or Sub-Inspector to make this operation successful. Police teams were also asked to round up suspicious persons during the operation." He said that as many as 150 parties of Punjab Police, involving at least 1,200 Police Personnel, carried out these raids across the state. The CASO was planned after the questioning of several persons in the recently busted modules backed by Lakhbir Landa, he added.

The Special DGP said, "Several persons have been detained for further verification and incriminating material has been seized from their possession, which is being further examined. During the operation, the Police teams conducted thorough searches at the houses and other premises linked with these criminals and also collected the data from Electronic devices, which will be sent for forensic examination." He said that the Police teams have also checked arms licenses and questioned people about the sourcing of ammunition, besides, gathering travel details of foreign-based family members, bank transactions from abroad, and Western Union and property details for further examination.

Pertinently, such raids help in infusing fear among the anti-social elements, whilst instilling a sense of safety and security among the common people. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BSE changes Jio Financial Services stock price band to 20 pc from 5 pc

BSE changes Jio Financial Services stock price band to 20 pc from 5 pc

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Costs divide rich, poor countries ahead of WHO pandemic treaty talks; France to ban disposable e-cigarettes, PM says and more

Health News Roundup: Costs divide rich, poor countries ahead of WHO pandemic...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: EU authorises use of adapted Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine for COVID-19 variant; Novartis sues US government over Medicare drug price regulation and more

Health News Roundup: EU authorises use of adapted Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine fo...

 Global
4
Walmart increases stake in Flipkart, pays USD 3.5 billion to acquire further shares

Walmart increases stake in Flipkart, pays USD 3.5 billion to acquire further...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unveiling the Ancient Tongues: Quest for the World's Oldest Language

5 Reasons Why Laughter is the Best Medicine for the Soul

Understanding the Impact: How COVID-19 Alters the Immune System

How Technology Giving Public Health Programs a Powerful Boost

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023