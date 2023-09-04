Left Menu

Maharashtra: Moving car catches fire in Thane, all 7 occupants pulled out safely

A moving car caught fire on the Mumbra Bypass road in Maharahtra's Thane, an official said on Monday. 

ANI | Updated: 04-09-2023 08:06 IST | Created: 04-09-2023 08:06 IST
Maharashtra: Moving car catches fire in Thane, all 7 occupants pulled out safely
A visual of the car up in flames. (Photo credit: Thane Municipal Corporation). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A moving car caught fire on the Mumbra Bypass road in Maharahtra's Thane, an official said on Monday. The incident took place on Sunday late at night, the official added.

There were seven occupants — women, two women, and three children — in the car when it caught fire, an official in the Thane Municipal Corporation informed, adding that they were pulled out safely. The car was heading to Thane from Panvel.

As soon as they received word of the incident, firefighters reached the spot and doused the flames. However, the cause of the fire hasn't been ascertained as yet.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BSE changes Jio Financial Services stock price band to 20 pc from 5 pc

BSE changes Jio Financial Services stock price band to 20 pc from 5 pc

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Costs divide rich, poor countries ahead of WHO pandemic treaty talks; France to ban disposable e-cigarettes, PM says and more

Health News Roundup: Costs divide rich, poor countries ahead of WHO pandemic...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: EU authorises use of adapted Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine for COVID-19 variant; Novartis sues US government over Medicare drug price regulation and more

Health News Roundup: EU authorises use of adapted Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine fo...

 Global
4
Walmart increases stake in Flipkart, pays USD 3.5 billion to acquire further shares

Walmart increases stake in Flipkart, pays USD 3.5 billion to acquire further...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unveiling the Ancient Tongues: Quest for the World's Oldest Language

5 Reasons Why Laughter is the Best Medicine for the Soul

Understanding the Impact: How COVID-19 Alters the Immune System

How Technology Giving Public Health Programs a Powerful Boost

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023