Left Menu

European stocks hit 3-week highs on China stimulus; Novo Nordisk hits new peak

Friday's data showing a jump in U.S. unemployment rate cemented bets of the Federal Reserve keeping interest rates unchanged at its policy meeting later this month. U.S. markets are closed on Monday on account of Labor Day. Investors also scaled back bets that the European Central Bank will hike interest rates by another 25 basis points in September, as euro zone inflation held steady in August. Novo Nordisk rose 1.7% to hit a record high after the Danish drugmaker launched its weight-loss injection Wegovy in Britain.

Reuters | Updated: 04-09-2023 15:10 IST | Created: 04-09-2023 15:05 IST
European stocks hit 3-week highs on China stimulus; Novo Nordisk hits new peak
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

European shares hit three-week highs on Monday, as investors were optimistic that a slew of stimulus measures from China will support its slowing economy, while Novo Nordisk's shares hit a fresh record high.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.8% following a three-day run of losses. Miners rose 1.8%, leading gains among European sectors, as iron ore futures rallied on optimism over top steel producer China's policy support for its struggling property sector.

China stepped up measures to boost the country's faltering economy, with top banks paving the way for further cuts in lending rates and sources saying Beijing plans further action, including relaxing restrictions on home purchases. "Investors are increasingly positive on the economic reforms enacted last week around the mortgage market," Peter Garnry, head of equity strategy at Saxo Bank, said in a note.

"This week's focus is on whether Chinese equities will continue to rally and whether energy markets will remain strong." Oil stocks edged up 0.3% as crude prices stabilised on expectations that major producers would keep supplies tight. An official announcement is expected this week.

European stocks erased a part of their losses in August as recent economic data fuelled expectations that major central banks were nearly done with their interest rate hikes. Friday's data showing a jump in U.S. unemployment rate cemented bets of the Federal Reserve keeping interest rates unchanged at its policy meeting later this month.

U.S. markets are closed on Monday on account of Labor Day. Investors also scaled back bets that the European Central Bank will hike interest rates by another 25 basis points in September, as euro zone inflation held steady in August.

Novo Nordisk rose 1.7% to hit a record high after the Danish drugmaker launched its weight-loss injection Wegovy in Britain. Novo, with a market capitalisation of $424.7 billion, unseated LVMH as Europe's most-valuable listed company on Friday. Vonovia edged up 0.4% after Morgan Stanley upgraded the German real estate firm to "equal-weight" from "underweight", saying the end of rate hike cycle could support the stock.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BSE changes Jio Financial Services stock price band to 20 pc from 5 pc

BSE changes Jio Financial Services stock price band to 20 pc from 5 pc

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Costs divide rich, poor countries ahead of WHO pandemic treaty talks; France to ban disposable e-cigarettes, PM says and more

Health News Roundup: Costs divide rich, poor countries ahead of WHO pandemic...

 Global
3
Walmart increases stake in Flipkart, pays USD 3.5 billion to acquire further shares

Walmart increases stake in Flipkart, pays USD 3.5 billion to acquire further...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: EU authorises use of adapted Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine for COVID-19 variant; Novartis sues US government over Medicare drug price regulation and more

Health News Roundup: EU authorises use of adapted Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine fo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unveiling the Ancient Tongues: Quest for the World's Oldest Language

5 Reasons Why Laughter is the Best Medicine for the Soul

Understanding the Impact: How COVID-19 Alters the Immune System

How Technology Giving Public Health Programs a Powerful Boost

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023