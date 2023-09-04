Left Menu

Delhi: Couple held for duping elderly on pretext of giving them money

A couple was held for cheating the elderly in Delhi's Kanjahwala on the pretext of giving them money, the police said on Monday.

Delhi: Couple held for duping elderly on pretext of giving them money
A couple was held for cheating the elderly in Delhi's Kanjahwala on the pretext of giving them money, the police said on Monday. The accused were identified as Ganga (22) and Shankar (36).

A pair of gold earrings, one gold ring and one silver ring were recovered from their possession. According to the police, an elderly woman filed a complaint with the police on July 26 this year stating that she was standing near the Naraina Vihar Metro station when a woman approached her, asking if her employer had not paid her salary.

She told the elderly woman that she had brought a bundle from her employer's house, police added. Later, a man approached the complainant and took her jewellery in exchange for a bundle of currency notes, which she later found to be fake, the police added.

A case was registered under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. An investigation was launched and the fraudster couple was arrested.

They used to dupe elderly persons on the pretext of providing them money, the police said. (ANI)

