Assam CM meets Amit Shah to discuss roadmap for complete withdrawal of AFSPA

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at his residence in New Delhi to discuss the roadmap for the complete withdrawal of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) from Assam.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at his residence in New Delhi to discuss the roadmap for the complete withdrawal of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) from Assam. "The Government of Assam will take further steps based on the suggestions of the Home Minister," Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Taking to X (Former Twitter) Assam CM said, "I met Union Home Minister @AmitShah ji at his residence today to discuss the roadmap for the complete withdrawal of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act from Assam. The Government of Assam will take further steps based on the suggestions of Home Minister." Earlier on September 2 night in Tinsukia, the Assam Chief Minister told media that the state government is working on complete withdrawal of the AFSPA from the state.

"We will have to take the decision on September 30 whether AFSPA will be withdrawn or not. It is a view of the state government and the Union government will take the final view. I will discuss it with the Union government about it this month and by September 30 a concrete decision will be taken," the Assam Chief Minister said. Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958 is an act of the Parliament of India that grants special powers to the Indian Armed Forces to maintain public order in "disturbed areas".

According to the Disturbed Areas Act, 1976 once declared 'disturbed', the area has to maintain the status quo for a minimum of three months. (ANI)

