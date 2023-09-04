Rajasthan: Rajnath Singh offers prayers at Jaisalmer's Ramdevra Temple ahead of Parivartan Sankalp Yatra

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday offered prayers at the Ramdevra temple in Jaisalmer ahead of the Parivartan Sankalp Yatra. The Defence Minister flagged off the BJP's third 'Parivartan Sankalp Yatra' from poll-bound Rajasthan's Jaisalmer today at 1 pm.

He will flag off the 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' from Neemuch at 4.30 pm in Madhya Pradesh. The assembly election in Rajasthan is due later this year.

Former Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Vasundhara Raje earlier today also paid a visit to the Jaisalmer's Ramdevra Temple prior to the 'Parivartan Sankalp Yatra'. "Every work with blessings of the gods and goddesses, so the yatra begins after the darshan," said Vasundhara Raje.

The Union Home Minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader Amit Shah flagged off the second Parivartan Sankalp Yatra from Dungarpur, Rajasthan, on Sunday. According to the BJP, "The second Parivartan Yatra will cover a distance of about 2,500 km, covering 52 Vidhan Sabhas in 19 days. There will be around 156 small gatherings and 54 big gatherings during this period. With the completion of this Parivartan Yatra, the departure of Ashok Gehlot's government of the Congress from Rajasthan will be confirmed."

Earlier on Saturday (September 2), Bharatiya Janata Party National President JP Nadda flagged off the party's first "Parivartan Sankalp Yatra" in Rajasthan. According to the BJP, "This yatra will pass through all the 200 assembly constituencies in the state and cover over 9000 km, thus reaching out to over 1 crore people in the state."

Rajasthan is scheduled to go to the polls later this year with the BJP and the incumbent Congress locked in a straight fight. In 2018 the Congress had won 99 seats while the BJP had won 73 seats in the 200-member house. The Congress led by Ashok Gehlot formed the government with the support of Independents and the BSP. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)