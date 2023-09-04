Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh Governor S. Abdul Nazeer extends wishes on eve of Teacher's Day

In his message, Governor S. Abdul Nazeer acknowledges the pivotal role played by teachers in our society. They are regarded as the pillars upon which our society rests, actively contributing to the nation's development.

ANI | Updated: 04-09-2023 16:05 IST | Created: 04-09-2023 16:05 IST
Andhra Pradesh Governor S. Abdul Nazeer (File photo / ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

S. Abdul Nazeer, the Governor of Andhra Pradesh, extends his greetings to the esteemed teaching fraternity of Andhra Pradesh on the occasion of Teacher's Day, which is celebrated annually on September 5. In his message, Governor S. Abdul Nazeer acknowledges the pivotal role played by teachers in our society. They are regarded as the pillars upon which our society rests, actively contributing to the nation's development.

Their dedication, commitment, and contributions are indispensable, as no society can tread the path of progress without their tireless efforts. S. Abdul Nazeer, said, "I convey my best wishes to the teaching fraternity of Andhra Pradesh on the occasion of Teacher's Day, celebrated on September 5, every year commemorating the Birth Anniversary of Bharat Ratna Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, in honour of the great personality, who served as the first Vice President and the second President of independent India".

This day holds special significance as it commemorates the birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, a figure who served as the first Vice President and the second President of independent India. Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan's legacy is one of intellectual brilliance and unwavering dedication. He was not only an exemplary academician but also a scholar, philosopher, author and statesman who introduced Indian philosophy to the Western world. His life was a testament to high ethical values and principles.

Teachers serve as guides, imparting invaluable life lessons and instilling ethical values in their students. Their relentless endeavours aim to mould individuals into responsible citizens who contribute positively to society. Behind every successful person, the influence and impact of a teacher are profound and enduring.

Governor S. Abdul Nazeer's message underscores the role that teachers play in nurturing the future of our nation. On this Teacher's Day, his heartfelt wishes are a tribute to their unwavering dedication and an acknowledgement of the indelible mark they leave on the lives of their students. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

