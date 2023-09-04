West Bengal govt to implement more liberalized land policy to facilitate development: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee revealed that the government would implement a more liberalized land policy to facilitate development, especially in Kolkata, where land plays a pivotal role. "Now I want to tell you some things that now we change land policy. With free all policy. In Kolkata, the land is very important. We have a land bank. If the Confederation of Real Estate Developers Associations of India (CREDAI) is interested they part with logistics and all", said Banerjee while virtually inaugurating the Sree Cement Plant in Purulia today, marking a milestone in the state's industrial landscape.

Speaking at the inauguration, she highlighted the growth and potential of West Bengal's real estate sector and expressed her commitment to fostering a conducive environment for development. In her address, Chief Minister Banerjee praised the hardworking people of West Bengal, particularly those involved in real estate, for their contributions to the state's prosperity.

CM Banerjee also mentioned the existence of a land bank and expressed the willingness to collaborate with CREDAI in logistics and other areas. For the state's skilled workers, Banerjee unveiled plans to create a data bank. This initiative aims to provide opportunities to skilled workers in the construction industry. The data bank would serve as a resource for companies like CREDAI.

In her speech, Chief Minister Banerjee also addressed the issue of blacklisted contractors and instructed law enforcement agencies to investigate them thoroughly. She assured CREDAI of ample opportunities within the state, despite any past challenges faced by the industry.

Emphasizing the importance of the MSME sector, Chief Minister Banerjee highlighted the significance of CREDAI's role in shaping this sector. She urged stakeholders to collaborate and confront challenges together, while also welcoming people from various parts of the country who call Bengal their home.

"In Bengal, you see, some people of Gujrat, some from Punjab, some from Uttar Pradesh, some from Bihar live here and they're all happy here", said CM. Before concluding her speech, Chief Minister Banerjee mentioned her upcoming trips to Spain and Dubai. (ANI)

