Tamil Nadu: Foreign currency worth over Rs 10 lakh seized at Trichy Airport

"On September 3, 2023, Trichy Airport Customs seized Foreign currency from a Passenger equivalent to 50,000 Saudi Arabian Riyal (Rs.10,75,000) while boarding for Dubai by Air India flight IX 611 from Trichy. The currency was ingeniously concealed in a mobile charger and power bank," said the Trichy Customs official.

Foreign currency worth over Rs 10 lakh concealed in mobile charger and power bank (Image/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Foreign currency worth over Rs 10 lakh was seized from a passenger at the Trichy airport here, a customs official said. The passenger concealed 50,000 Saudi Arabian Riyal in a mobile charger and power bank, the official said.

Further details are awaited.

Earlier, a week ago eight hundred grams of gold worth Rs 47.36 lakh were seized from a woman passenger at the Trichy airport. The passenger was arriving from Singapore, the official said.

"On specific intelligence, officers of Air Intelligence Unit (AIU), Trichy Airport intercepted a lady passenger who arrived from Singapore on August 20, 2023. On examination of her luggage, gold chains weighing 800 gms valued at Rs 47.36 lakh were found and seized", said the Trichy Customs official. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

