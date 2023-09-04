Left Menu

"I'm apologising on behalf of Govt..." Devendra Fadnavis on lathi charge against protesters demanding Maratha reservation

Amid tension in Maharashtra's Jalna after a lathi charge on protestors over the Maratha reservation, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday apologized on behalf of the Government. 

ANI | Updated: 04-09-2023 16:27 IST | Created: 04-09-2023 16:27 IST
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Amid tension in Maharashtra's Jalna after a lathi charge on protestors over the Maratha reservation, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday apologized on behalf of the Government. "Lathicharge by police was not right... I am apologising on behalf of the Government. CM has said that the action will be taken against those who are responsible for it," Fadnavis said at a Maratha reservation meeting chaired by CM.

A meeting was called with Maratha agitation leader Manoj Jarange Patil for discussion on the matter, the Deputy Chief Minister's office informed. Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said, "We held a high-level meeting on the Maratha reservation. I have already spoken to protesters and we will resolve this issue systematically."

"Today, we held a high-level meeting on the Maratha reservation. I have already spoken to protesters and we will resolve this issue systematically. Our government is serious about resolving the issues related to the Maratha reservation," Shinde said. The meeting of the Maharashtra Cabinet sub-committee on Maratha Reservation took place at 12 pm, the Chief Minister's Office informed. The CM and both the Deputy CMs were present at the meeting.

He further said that State Minister Girish Mahajan and other ministers will go (to Jalna) for discussions. "We can resolve this issue only through discussions. The state government is working seriously on their (Maratha community) demands," he added.

Moreover, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar further said that what happened in Jalna for the Maratha Reservation protest is unfortunate. "Under Chair of CM Sub Committee meeting happened for Maratha Reservation. I appeal not to take law and order in hand ... protest should be stopped, do protest peacefully," Pawar said.

After the meeting with CM Shinde, Deputy CM Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, Maratha agitation leader Manoj Jarange Patil said, "I have had a conversation with the CM, and he has assured that he will take a positive decision." Manoj Jarange Patil has undertaken umpteen agitations seeking reservations for the Maratha community.

Earlier on Friday, a clash had broken out between police and protesters in Jalna demanding reservation for the Marathas. Police resorted to lathi charges to disperse the protesters. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

