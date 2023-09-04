Gadkari discusses at length potential of 'Build-Operate-Transfer' (BOT) models

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Shri Nitin Gadkari chaired a review meeting of Regional Officers of MoRTH, NHAI & NHIDCL today in New Delhi. Minister of State Gen(Dr) V K Singh(Retd.) was also present on the occasion.

Secretary Shri Anurag Jain, NHAI Chairman Shri Santosh Kumar Yadav, NHIDCL MD Shri Mahmood Ahmed, besides senior officials and ROs of MoRTH, NHAI & NHIDCL from across the country are attending the meeting.

Shri Gadkari discussed at length the potential of 'Build-Operate-Transfer' (BOT) models, which can maximize financial productivity and enable the department to take on more projects. The Minister emphasized the importance of regular quality monitoring and expediting the execution of ongoing projects.

Addressing the gathering Shri Gadkari said it's all about embracing innovation to supercharge our economy, reduce logistics costs, foster job creation, and elevate public mobility services to new heights.

Shri Gadkari said in our pursuit of a 'Self-Reliant India' and the goal of a $5 trillion economy, one crucial aspect shines through - the need to cut down on logistics costs. To achieve this, building excellent express highways has become a top priority, he added.

The Union Minister emphasised cooperation, coordination and communication among all stakeholders. He said Performance audit alongwith Financial audit is very essential for best results.

In the day long session several issues like road safety, Project Pipeline across different modes (BOT, HAM, EPC), Development of roads in Hilly regions, Quality of roads including development of sustainable roads, Road Operation & Maintenance will be discussed.

(With Inputs from PIB)