Annamalai alleges DMK govt “unconcerned” of “law and order breakdown” in state

The DMK government is "unconcerned" alleged Bharatiya Janata Party state president in Tamil Nadu K Annamalai on Monday adding that there is a "breakdown of law and order" in the state. Annamalai further claimed that Tamil Nadu has become a "centre for the culture of violence" and said that extortion and bribery have increased in the state.

"Members of the Bharatiya Janata Party were murdered in Tirunelveli district last month. A BJP branch leader was hacked to death along with his family in Palladam of Tirupur district yesterday. Looking at all this, it is clear that there is a breakdown in law and order in Tamil Nadu, Tamil Nadu has become a centre for the culture of violence. Extortion and bribery have increased in the state The DMK government is unconcerned about all this," Annamali told reporters at Thoothukudi airport. He asserted that there is no progress in the state adding that the ruling party, DMK, is "unable to say what it has done" after assuming office.

"The DMK, which is ruling in Tamil Nadu, is unable to say what it has done in the past 30 months, DMK has not yet done anything for the development of education for students and women in Tamil Nadu. BJP brought a great plan for girls to have separate toilets in all schools. But there is no progress here. Educated youths do not have jobs," Annamalai said. He also accused that the politicians in Chennai are heedless of South Tamil Nadu.

"In the future, when making contracts for industrial development, the government should enter into contracts with visionary thinking that 50 per cent of it should benefit South Tamil Nadu. On behalf of the Tamil Nadu BJP, steps are being taken to set up another airport in Tuticorin through the Udaan project," the BJP chief said. Earlier today, Tamil Nadu Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami condemned the "puppet" DMK government in the State after four members of a family in Tiruppur district were allegedly hacked to death.

According to the police, the deceased, identified as Senthil Kumar, his mother Pushpavathi, cousin Mohan and another relative Rathinambal, were found dead with several cut injuries on their bodies near the house located close to Senthil Kumar's shop in Kallakinaru, Palladam. Meanwhile the Chief Minister M K Stalin announced an ex gratia of Rs.2 lakhs for each deceased family.

"3 unidentified persons yesterday night hacked 4 persons to death in a village of Palladam at Tiruppur District. After knowing this I was shocked and worried.Police have already arrested one person in connection with this and I have ordered to arrest other accuse soon. Condolences to deceased family members" said the Chief Minister in a statement. (ANI)

