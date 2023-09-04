Left Menu

NTPC to host conference on 'Green Hydrogen Pilots in India'

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-09-2023 18:36 IST | Created: 04-09-2023 17:51 IST
State-owned NTPC will on Tuesday host a conference on 'Green Hydrogen Pilots in India', an official statement said.

The conference will showcase various pilot projects on green hydrogen being implemented by both public and private sector companies of India, the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) said in a statement on Monday.

In the run-up to the G20 Summit, a day-long conference on 'Green Hydrogen Pilots in India' is being held in New Delhi on September 5, 2023.

Union Minister for Power and New & Renewable Energy R K Singh will attend the opening session of the conference and deliver the keynote address.

MNRE Secretary Bhupinder S Bhalla, NTPC CMD Gurdeep Singh and NTPC Green Energy Ltd CEO Mohit Bhargava will also address the opening session.

The discussions during the event will help in assimilation of information and encourage sharing of achievements and challenges faced by the early movers, the ministry said.

The pilot projects will also help address technological challenges, and develop local supply chains, and optimise techno-economic feasibility in the future.

