“Constantly spilling out poison…”: Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Santana Dharma row

Union Minister of Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal on Monday hit out at the opposition and said that they are constantly "spilling out poison" against Sanatan Dharma referring to Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin's statement. "...They are constantly talking about and spilling out poison against 'Sanatan Dharma'...We want to ask Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi if Congress has decided in the Mumbai meeting (of the INDIA alliance) to spill poison against 'Sanatan Dharma' or you have developed an agenda to finish 'Sanatan Dharm' from the country," the Law Minister said.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan earlier today said that Tamil Nadu Minister and DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin's anti-Sanatan remark was not a slip of the tongue but was said to demean India's civilisation and its faith. "This incident happened 3 days ago. Udayanidhi said this in a seminar. It was not a slip of the tongue. It is as if a competition has begun to demean and insult India's civilisation, faith and Sanatan Dharma or Hindu Dharma...," Dharmendra Pradhan said during a press conference in Delhi.

Union Minister Pradhan also took a jibe at the Opposition over this and said that they are "working under divide and rule policy." He further slammed Congress MP Rahul Gandhi for "being silent" on the DMK leader's remark and said that such statements are made for political gains and added that those leaders speaking on "small things are silent here."

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that Congress and Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc leaders should apologise for the remarks made by the DMK leader. "Congress ally DMK is insulting Sanatan Dharma. They say that Sanatan Dharma should be abolished. Allies of the INDIA coalition have kept silent on this. Why Gehlot ji is silent, and Sonia ji silent? Congress and INDIA should apologize," he said.

Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal who was the first Congress leader to speak on Udhayanidhi Stalin's remark said on Monday that the party believes in 'Sarva Dharma Samabhava' and respects everyone's belief. "Our view is clear; 'Sarva Dharma Samabhava' is the Congress' ideology. Every political party has the freedom to tell their views...We are respecting everybody's beliefs..." said KC Venugopal.

Udhayanidhi Stalin has come under severe criticism since he mentioned on Saturday that Sanatan Dharma should not merely be opposed but eradicated. However, unfazed by attacks, the DMK leader on Monday said that he would repeat the same thing again and again as he has included all religions and not just Hindus

"The day before yesterday I spoke at a function about it (Sanatana Dharma). Whatever I said, I'll repeat the same thing again and again...I included all the religions and not just Hindus...I spoke condemning the caste differences that's all," Udhayanidhi Stalin said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)