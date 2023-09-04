Country will eradicate dynastic politics: MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar over Santan Dharma row

The country will eradicate dynastic politics, said Minister of State Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Monday slamming Tamil Nadu Minister and DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin's anti-Sanatan remark. "They have such kind of thinking in their blood...People of the country will show them what will be eradicated...The country will eradicate dynastic politics," Rajeev Chandrasekhar said.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan earlier today said that Tamil Nadu Minister and DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin's anti-Sanatan remark was not a slip of the tongue but was said to demean India's civilisation and its faith. "This incident happened 3 days ago. Udayanidhi said this in a seminar. It was not a slip of the tongue. It is as if a competition has begun to demean and insult India's civilisation, faith and Sanatan Dharma or Hindu Dharma...," Dharmendra Pradhan said during a press conference in Delhi.

Union Minister Pradhan also took a jibe at the Opposition over this and said that they are "working under divide and rule policy." He further slammed Congress MP Rahul Gandhi for "being silent" on the DMK leader's remark and said that such statements are made for political gains and added that those leaders speaking on "small things are silent here."

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that Congress and Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc leaders should apologise for the remarks made by the DMK leader. "Congress ally DMK is insulting Sanatan Dharma. They say that Sanatan Dharma should be abolished. Allies of the INDIA coalition have kept silent on this. Why Gehlot ji is silent, and Sonia ji silent? Congress and INDIA should apologize," he said.

Udhayanidhi Stalin has come under severe criticism since he mentioned on Saturday that Sanatan Dharma should not merely be opposed but eradicated. However, unfazed by attacks, the DMK leader on Monday said that he would repeat the same thing again and again as he has included all religions and not just Hindus.

"The day before yesterday I spoke at a function about it (Sanatana Dharma). Whatever I said, I'll repeat the same thing again and again...I included all the religions and not just Hindus...I spoke condemning the caste differences that's all," Udhayanidhi Stalin said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)