Teachers make important contribution in building strong nation: Amit Shah on 'Teacher's Day

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday wished 'Teacher's Day' to all the teachers and said that they not only transmit knowledge but also contribute an important role in building a strong society and a strong nation. On the occasion, Shah also remembered former President, exemplary teacher and Bharat Ratna awardee Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan as the day is recognized to commemorate his birth anniversary.

"Teachers not only transmit knowledge and moral ideals to children, but by empowering them, they make an important contribution in building a strong society and a strong nation. I bow down to Bharat Ratna Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan ji on his birth anniversary and wish all the teachers a 'Teacher's Day'," Shah posted on 'X', formerly Twitter. Teachers' Day is celebrated every year on September 5. Teachers' Day in India is observed to pay tribute to all the teachers for their significant contribution in the field of education. It is also recognized to commemorate the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, former president, philosopher, Bharat Ratna awardee, and scholar Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan is the first-ever Vice President of India.

Teachers' Day is one of the best occasions as it highlights the hard work and passion of teachers in shaping the future of any nation. President Droupadi Murmu will present the National Teachers' Award to 75 teachers from across the country today on the occasion of National Teachers' Day.

As per the Minister of Education, the award ceremony will take place in Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi. Each award carries a certificate of merit, a cash award of Rs 50,000 and a silver medal. The awardees would also get an opportunity to interact with the Prime Minister, said the statement.

Department of School Education and Literacy of Ministry of Education has been organising a National level function on Teachers Day every year to confer the National Awards to the best teachers in the country, selected through a rigorous, transparent selection process. From this year, the ambit of the National Teachers' Award has been expanded to include teachers of the Department of Higher Education and the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, it added.

As many as 50 school teachers, 13 teachers from higher education and 12 teachers from the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship will be awarded this year. (ANI)

