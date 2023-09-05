Left Menu

Yogesh Bahadur Khurania, IPS, takes charge as Special Director General, BSF, Western Command

According to the statement, Khurania has been posted from Force Headquarters BSF New Delhi, where he was holding an appointment as Special DG (Operations).

ANI | Updated: 05-09-2023 10:01 IST | Created: 05-09-2023 10:01 IST
Yogesh Bahadur Khurania, IPS, takes charge as Special Director General, BSF, Western Command
IPS, Yogesh Bahadur Khurania (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Yogesh Bahadur Khurania, Indian Police Service, (IPS) took over the charge of Special Director General, Border Security Force, Western Command, Chandigarh on Monday, an official statement said. According to the statement, Khurania has been posted from Force Headquarters BSF New Delhi, where he was holding an appointment as Special DG (Operations).

Y B Khurania, IPS is a 1990 Batch, Odisha Cadre Officer. He served as Superintendent of Police of Rourkela, Mayurbhanj, Ganjam and several other districts. On promotion to the rank of DIG/IG, he served as range DIG/IG of Bhubaneswar Range, Southern Range Berhampur and Northern Range Sambalpur. Besides he served as IG Operations, Police Commissioner Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Special Director State Vigilance.

The Officer joined BSF in the year 2018 on deputation. During his tenure in BSF, he has served as IG Frontier HQ, South Bengal, IG (Personnel) at Force Headquarters, Additional DG BSF Eastern Command Kolkata and Special DG Operations at Force Headquarters, New Delhi. "Y B Khurania, IPS/SDG has received many decorations during his service such as Governor's Medal, Police Medal for Meritorious Service, President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service, Ati Utkrisht Seva Medal and Police Antrik SurakshaSeva Padak", the statement added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World News Roundup: Niger junta reopens airspace after coup - transport ministry; Putin tells Turkey's Erdogan: we're ready to discuss the grain deal and more

World News Roundup: Niger junta reopens airspace after coup - transport mini...

 Global
2
IAA MOBILITY 2023: Samsung to exhibit semiconductor solutions tailored for automotive applications

IAA MOBILITY 2023: Samsung to exhibit semiconductor solutions tailored for a...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Tunisia's bad economy hits coeliac sufferers with rice shortage; Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia and more

Health News Roundup: Tunisia's bad economy hits coeliac sufferers with rice ...

 Global
4
Time to act as African children at risk of impacts of climate change: UNICEF

Time to act as African children at risk of impacts of climate change: UNICEF...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unveiling the Ancient Tongues: Quest for the World's Oldest Language

5 Reasons Why Laughter is the Best Medicine for the Soul

Understanding the Impact: How COVID-19 Alters the Immune System

How Technology Giving Public Health Programs a Powerful Boost

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023