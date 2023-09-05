J-K: Kishtwar Police, security forces bust hideout of HM terrorist Jhangir Saroori

Left Menu

SSP Kishtwar, Khalil Poswal, while divulging the details, stated that acting on credible intelligence, Kishtwar Police along with Army 26 RR and CRPF 52 battalion in a meticulously planned operation, uncovered and neutralized the hideout located in the Paribag area of Bhadat Saroor, where Jhangir Saroori was suspected to have been hiding and planning subversive activities.

ANI | Updated: 05-09-2023 11:52 IST | Created: 05-09-2023 11:52 IST
Kishtwar police succeeds in busting hideout of HM terrorist (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a significant development, the Kishtwar Police, in collaboration with Army 26 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) and CRPF 52 Bn successfully dismantled a hideout belonging to the Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) terrorist Jhangir Saroori, officials said on Tuesday. SSP Kishtwar, Khalil Poswal, while divulging the details, stated that acting on credible intelligence, Kishtwar Police along with Army 26 RR and CRPF 52 battalion in a meticulously planned operation, uncovered and neutralized the hideout located in the Paribag area of Bhadat Saroor, where Jhangir Saroori was suspected to have been hiding and planning subversive activities, stated a release.

During the search operation, the police recovered two blankets, some edible items and some personal use items from the hideout, indicating the presence of the terrorist in the hideout. The recovery of these items underscores the importance of this operation in disrupting unlawful activities in the region, the release added. The entire area has been cordoned and searches are being conducted. SSP Kishtwar said, "Our mission is to ensure the safety and security of our citizens, and today's operation is a resounding success in our ongoing efforts to eradicate terrorism from the region."

Kishtwar Police urge citizens to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities or information that could aid in maintaining peace and thwarting the designs of anti-social elements. The police department remains committed to upholding the law and ensuring the safety and well-being of all residents. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

