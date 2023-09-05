Two dead after e-rickshaw overturns in North Delhi's Burari 

Two people died and two others were injured after the e-rickshaw they were travelling in overturned in the Burari area of North Delhi, said police. According to Delhi Police, "Two people died in a road accident on Monday night in the Burari area of North Delhi. Four people were travelling in an e-rickshaw when it overturned at around 11 pm."

The police further said that after the e-richshaw overturned, some unknown vehicle coming from the other side of the road ran over them. "The driver and one other person died in the accident, while two people were injured," said the police.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. Earlier, two cars met with an accident near Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi, police said.

According to the police, both drivers seemed to be intoxicated. "No serious injuries occurred to the drivers," police said. Earlier, a 22-year-old woman died after the car she was driving got stuck between two speeding trucks, police said.

The accident took place near Delhi's Chandgiram Akhara. The woman died in the accident," an official said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)