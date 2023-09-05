Left Menu

CBI arrests GAIL executive director, four others in a bribery case

A senior CBI official informed that the arrested persons were involved in bribery of Rs 50 lakh. A complaint was received into the matter, and the trap was laid. The accused promised a GAIL project to a person, and a bribe was demanded in return for the project.

The Central Bureau of Investigation on Tuesday arrested five persons, including the executive director of Gas Authority of India Ltd (GAIL), in a bribery case. A senior CBI official informed that the arrested persons were involved in bribery of Rs 50 lakh. A complaint was received into the matter, and the trap was laid. The accused promised a GAIL project to a person, and a bribe was demanded in return for the project.

The arrested executive director of GAIL KB Singh will be questioned along with other arrested persons. "CBI conducted searches in Delhi, Noida and Vishakhapatnam at several locations," the official said.

Earlier, the CBI registered a case against Amitabha Banerjee, former CMD of Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) in connection with irregularities in the purchase and distribution of exorbitant gold and non-gold items from funds of IRFC. The FIR into the matter reads that CBI has received a complaint that alleges financial embezzlement on the part of officials of IRFC including Amitabha Banerjee, the then CMD of IRFC (Indian Railway Finance Corporation) in connection with procurement/purchase and distribution of exorbitant gold and non-gold items from funds of IRFC. (ANI)

