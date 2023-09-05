Manickam Tagore seeks CBI investigation into irregularities in toll collection in Madurai's Kappalur toll plaza

Congress Member of Parliament Manickam Tagore on Tuesday said that he has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting a Central Bureau Investigation (CBI) into the toll collection irregularities at Madurai district's Kappalur toll plaza. "Wrote to Prime Minister Modi requesting for CBI investigation into the Toll Collection irregularities at Kappalur Toll Plaza in Thirumangalam in Virudhunagar constituency," posted Tagore on X.

In his written statement to the PM, Manickam Tagore said, "Your kind attention is invited towards the irregularities and corruption in the toll collection operations at the Kappalur Toll Plaza in Tamil Nadu. It has come to my attention that there are significant discrepancies in the toll collection figures at the Kappalur Toll Plaza." "It is reported that 41 lakhs of vehicles have crossed this toll plaza, out of which 11 lakhs are claimed to belong to VIPs. This raises serious questions about the transparency and integrity of the toll collection process," added the written statement.

Further, there are certain reports which confirm that an estimated amount of Rs 10 crore is being siphoned off every year by the agency responsible for the operation of this toll plaza. Despite continuous agitation against the functioning of this toll plaza, the situation remains unchanged, and the allegations of corruption persist, it added.

In light of these serious allegations and the potential loss of public funds, I request you to address this issue and kindly direct the CBI to conduct a thorough and impartial investigation into the toll collection operations at the Kappalur Toll Plaza to determine the veracity of the allegations of embezzlement and irregularities, said the statement. The statement added, "Ensure that the investigation leaves no stone unturned and holds all individuals and entities responsible for any wrongdoing accountable."

It further said to instruct the competent authorities to take immediate steps to remove the Kappalur Toll Plaza until the investigation is complete and appropriate action is taken based on its findings. "I seek your personal and immediate attention towards the long- standing issue of the Kappalur Toll Plaza so as to bring it to an end," it said.

This will provide much-needed relief to the people in and around the Kappalur area, it added. (ANI)

